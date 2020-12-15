MCI vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
- Last Updated: December 15, 2020, 17:28 IST
Manchester City are all set to welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in what will be their next English Premier League fixture. They come into the game after their 0-0 draw to Manchester United on Saturday at Old Trafford. West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, went down 2-1 to Newcastle United on Saturday at St. James' Park. The two clubs last locked horns way back in 2018 in the English Premier League where Manchester City beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0.
City will be without young centre-back Eric Garcia, who is out with an injury. Sergio Aguero missed the clash against Manchester United and is still a doubtful starter. West Bromwich Albion too will be without left-back Conor Townsend as well as Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu.
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion captain: Raheem Sterling
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion vice-captain: Gabriel Jesus
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Branislav Ivanovic, Dara O'Shea
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne Romaine Sawyers, Filip Krovinovic
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion strikers: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Manchester City probable starting XI vs West Bromwich Albion: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
MCI vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 West Bromwich Albion probable starting XI vs Manchester City: Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Branislav Ivanovic, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong, Conor Gallagher, Romaine Sawyers, Filip Krovinovic, Matt Philips, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant