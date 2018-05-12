English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
McIlroy Leads Young Sportspersons' Rich List: Sunday Times
Former world number one golfer Rory McIlroy is the richest young sportsperson in Britain and Ireland with a net worth of 110 million pounds ($149.14 million), according to the Sunday Times newspaper's Rich List
Former world number one golfer Rory McIlroy is the richest young sportsperson in Britain and Ireland with a net worth of 110 million pounds ($149.14 million), according to the Sunday Times newspaper's Rich List.
McIlroy's earnings have been boosted by his return to form in recent weeks, which saw him emerge as one of the contenders at the U.S. Masters before finishing tied for fifth.
Last year, the 29-year-old signed two 10-year endorsement deals worth $100 million each, with sportswear brand Nike and club manufacturer TaylorMade.
Tennis player Andy Murray is second in the rankings, with the Scot's wealth estimated at 83 million pounds.
A relatively modest 6 million pounds increase on the three-times grand slam winner's valuation from 2017 reflects his absence from the court after suffering a hip injury at last year's Wimbledon.
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are in the third and fourth spots respectively.
British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who most recently earned 18 million pounds from his title bout with Joseph Parker, completes the top-five.
10 richest young sports stars aged 30 or under (2018 wealth figures in pounds)
1. Rory McIlroy (golf) - 110 million
2. Andy Murray (tennis) - 83 million
3. Gareth Bale (soccer) - 74 million
4. Sergio Aguero (soccer) - 48 million
5. Anthony Joshua (boxing) - 35 million
6. Eden Hazard (soccer) - 32 million
7. Mesut Ozil (soccer) - 28 million
8. Theo Walcott (soccer) - 26 million
9. Paul Pogba (soccer) - 25 million
10. Juan Mata (soccer) - 24 million
