McIntosh Scores 21 To Lift Elon Over High Point 76-75

Hunter McIntosh had 21 points, including the goahead free throws with 3 seconds left, as Elon narrowly beat High Point 7675 on Saturday.

ELON, N.C.: Hunter McIntosh had 21 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 3 seconds left, as Elon narrowly beat High Point 76-75 on Saturday.

Jerald Gillens-Butler had 16 points for Elon (2-0). Federico Poser added 12 points.

John-Michael Wright had 20 points for the Panthers (0-2). Emmanuel Izunabor added 16 points.

Elon takes on Duke on the road next Sunday. High Point matches up against North Florida at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


