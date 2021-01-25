News18 Logo

McKissic Carries Kansas City Over Oral Roberts 81-76
1-MIN READ

McKissic Carries Kansas City Over Oral Roberts 81-76

Brandon McKissic matched his season high with 24 points on 10for13 shooting and Kansas City beat Oral Roberts 8176 on Sunday night.

TULSA, Okla.: Brandon McKissic matched his season high with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Kansas City beat Oral Roberts 81-76 on Sunday night.

Josiah Allick scored 17 points for Kansas City (6-9, 2-4 Summit League) and Zion Williams scored 10.

Max Abmas scored 24 points for Tulsa (9-7, 6-2), which saw its four-game win streak end. Kevin Obanor scored 13 points with seven rebounds and RJ Glasper scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

  First Published: 2021-01-25
