McLaren to Take over Mercedes Team in Formula E

McLaren is to join the Formula E world championship from next season by taking over the existing Mercedes team, the British brand announced on Saturday.

The acquisition of Mercedes — the reigning champions — is “expected to complete later this year", according to a McLaren press statement.

It will expand McLaren’s racing stable which already includes Formula One, IndyCar, Extreme E, and esports.

“The move into Formula E not only reflects McLaren’s commitment to EV (electric) motorsport but the aim to accelerate McLaren Racing’s sustainability journey and reach a new, more diverse global audience," said McLaren.

Earlier this year, Maserati also announced it would be joining the championship for the next season.

The Formula E world championship, launched in 2014, races electric-powered single-seaters in urban centres. Starting next season, it will host a third generation of more powerful cars, called “Gen3".

