McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo Positive for Covid, Expects to be Fit for F1 Season Start

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for Covid-19 but his McLaren team expect him to be fit for the Formula One season opener in Bahrain on March 20. “McLaren Racing can confirm that after feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo has now returned a positive PCR test for covid-19," said the team in a statement. “Daniel is therefore continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations. Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery."

The 32-year-old Ricciardo had already sat out the first two days of pre-season testing in Bahrain after complaining of feeling unwell.

Teammate Lando Norris will remain in the car for the final day of the test on Saturday.

