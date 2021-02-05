News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Meadows, Magnuson Carry E. Washington Past Idaho 89-75
1-MIN READ

Meadows, Magnuson Carry E. Washington Past Idaho 89-75

Michael Meadows had 17 points to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles topped Idaho 8975 on Thursday night. Ellis Magnuson added 15 points for the Eagles. Jacob Groves chipped in 12, Tanner Groves scored 12 and Steele Venters had 10. Groves also had three blocks.

Gabe Quinnett had 18 points for the Vandals (0-14, 0-11 Big Sky Conference), who have now lost 14 consecutive games to start the season. Scott Blakney added 13 points. Babacar Thiombane had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


