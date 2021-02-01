News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Meeks Scores 32 To Lead Bucknell Past Lehigh 92-68
1-MIN READ

Meeks Scores 32 To Lead Bucknell Past Lehigh 92-68

Meeks Scores 32 To Lead Bucknell Past Lehigh 92-68

John Meeks scored a careerhigh 32 points on 11 of 16 shooting and Bucknell romped past Lehigh 9268 on Sunday.

LEWISBURG, Pa.: John Meeks scored a career-high 32 points on 11 of 16 shooting and Bucknell romped past Lehigh 92-68 on Sunday.

The win assures Bucknell a top-two finish in the Patriot League’s Central Division and a spot in the league tournament.

Andrew Funk added 17 points for Bucknell (4-4, 4-4 Patriot League), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Walter Ellis added 12 points. Xander Rice had eight points with seven assists. The Bison scored a season-high 92 points on a season-best 51.5% shooting.

Jeameril Wilson had 16 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-7, 3-7), who shot 32% for the game (21 of 65). Evan Taylor added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Nic Lynch, who averaged 15 points per game, scored three on 1-for-7 shooting.

The Bison are undefeated in four games against the Mountain Hawks this season. Most recently, Bucknell defeated Lehigh 84-70 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...