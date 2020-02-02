Meet Alex Kenin, the Taxi Driver Who Became a Grand Slam-winning Coach

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
3-min read

Meet Alex Kenin, the Taxi Driver Who Became a Grand Slam-winning Coach

Alex Kenin is the coach and father of Sofia Kenin, who won her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne on Saturday.

AFP

Updated:February 2, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Meet Alex Kenin, the Taxi Driver Who Became a Grand Slam-winning Coach
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin with her father Alex. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Melbourne: It wasn't so long ago that Sofia Kenin's father was driving New York taxis and spoke English so poorly that he didn't know where he was supposed to be going. These days Alex Kenin, despite starting with close to zero tennis knowledge, is coaching a Grand Slam champion.

Russian-born Alex, an unassuming, grey-haired man with a receding hairline, introduced Sofia to tennis, brought her up around the game and pushed her to achieve the extraordinary -- crowned by her victory at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Sofia said her "crazy smart" father had no prior experience of the game, but simply picked it up by observing those around him.

"He's seen how all the other coaches have been coaching their players, but he knows everything," Sofia said, after stunning Garbine Muguruza in her first Grand Slam final.

"He knows what he's talking about, he really knows it and he comes up with the right plans, the right strategies."

If Sofia's achievement is remarkable, it owes a great deal to her father, who was ever-present courtside during her increasingly impressive run through the Melbourne women's draw.

Teenage prodigy Coco Gauff, world number one Ashleigh Barty and, in the final, two-time Major-winner Muguruza all fell victim to tough-as-boots Sofia, who was following strategies drawn up by her wily father.

He joins a long list of tennis dads who have produced champions, including Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, Mike Agassi (Andre) and Yuri Sharapova (Maria).

But unlike some other fathers, whose influence has been resented or even negative, Alex and Sofia, 21, remain close and affectionate.

"I really have him to thank. We've been dreaming about this -- it's a dream come true for us," Sofia said. "He's told me a lot of positive things. He knows exactly what he's talking about.

"Even though I don't like to admit it sometimes, to tell him he's right. Yeah, he really works hard. Just thank you to him. We can share this forever."

'PEOPLE OVERLOOKED ME'

Alex Kenin arrived in New York from what was then the Soviet Union in 1987 with his wife, Lena, and a few hundred dollars in his pocket, searching for the "American Dream".

He drove a taxi by night and went to English and computer school during the day, a period he describes as "very, very tough".

"I had to work at night, go to school in the morning. Driving in New York, speaking English on the (taxi) radio. I had no idea what they were saying," he said.

"But it's amazing the things you do to survive. (Sofia) knows about that and I think it made her tough."

Sofia clearly had talent from a young age, but they remained outsiders and making it on the tennis circuit was never easy.

"People overlooked me. I wasn't the tallest kid when I was little. People said, 'What are you talking about? She's so small. What are you doing? This is a joke,'" Sofia said.

"We didn't have the best things said about me but my dad's been there and he believed in me, didn't listen to that. He could have easily said, okay, and I could have done something (else)."

Sofia represented America at the 2014 Youth Olympics, made her Grand Slam debut as a wildcard at the 2015 US Open and broke into the top 100 in March 2018.

Her career really took off last year, when she won three singles titles and rose to a world ranking of 12. But despite her recent success, nobody predicted her victory in Melbourne.

During Saturday's final, Alex could barely watch as Sofia closed on the win, and he filmed her winner's speech -- which was beamed live worldwide -- on his mobile phone.

"He was so happy. I was so happy. We shared this together. He was like, 'What just happened?'" Sofia said. "I'm also just on cloud nine."

"He's just proud of me. I'm a tough cookie, but I did it."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram