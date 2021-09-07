Meet Carlos Alcaraz Garfia: The Youngest Player to Reach Quarterfinals of US Open

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, the Spanish teenage sensation, is one of the most progressive players in New York. Alcaraz has stunned the tennis world with his hard-hitting in the ongoing fourth Grand Slam of the year. He has also become the youngest male player to qualify for the quarter finals of the US Open by defeating Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in a five-setter 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 on Sunday, making it the most successful Grand Slam event of his career.

Prior to Alcaraz’s emergence, the record was held by American great Andre Agassi. According to the US Open stats, Alcaraz, who is 18 years and four months old, is eight days younger than Agassi, when the eight-time Grand Slam champion qualified for the US Open quarters for the first time in 1988.

Even before breaking Agassi’s record, the Spaniard had hogged the media headlines earlier this month by recording an upset against the World Number 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in a classic five-setter in the third round of the US Open.

Alcaraz announced his arrival in tennis in style as he defeated his fellow compatriot Albert Ramos Vinolas in his draw debut at Rio Open in 2020 to become the youngest Spanish match-winner since Rafael Nadal (2002, Mallorca).

Following his exploits, Alcaraz has also been touted as the apparent successor of Spanish great Nadal. However, the youngster does not entertain such talks or questions in his interviews as he wants to create his own identity. And, then again, Alcaraz and Rafa have very different playing styles. While Alcaraz relies upon his hard-hitting to outsmart his opponents, Nadal prefers to hit the ball with topspin on it.

He is currently coached by former French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in 2021:

Alcaraz is in terrific form in the current season. He started the year with a first-round win in the first Grand Slam of the year – the Australian Open. Then he became the youngest player after Rafa to win a match on a clay court at Madrid Open by defeating Adrian Mannarino before bowing out from the event after the second round, following his loss to Nadal.

He reached the third round of the French Open, another commendable achievement in his career, before losing to World Number 2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of Wimbledon.

He won the first title of his career at Croatia Open by defeating veteran Richard Gasquet in the final. At the moment, Alcaraz is playing in the US Open.

