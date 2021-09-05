Meet Suhas Yathiraj - From a Covid-19 Warrior to Silver Medallist at Tokyo Paralympics

Suhas Yathiraj had created history even before he played a single match at the Tokyo Paralympics. He is the first Indian bureaucrat to have taken part in the Games and it took him less than 20 minutes to sail through his first two matches to make the semifinals in men’s singles badminton (SL4 category). He bit another slice of history on Sunday as he became the first ever Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. He couldn’t win the gold as he lost to Lucas Mazur of France 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 but did bag India’s third medal in badminton at the ongoing Games.

Suhas’ achievement is special! He was one of the many frontline workers who put their heart and soul in helping the country fight the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Since his appointment as district magistrate of the western UP district (Gautam Buddh Nagar) on March 30, 2020, he had been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic management and despite all that engagement, he put his best foot forward at the Paralympics and bagged a silver.

Suhas graduated as computer engineer from NIT Karnataka with a distinction and has served as the district magistrate of Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra districts.

Yathiraj is an Indian para-badminton player who currently occupies the second spot in the world rankings. He is also an IAS officer of the 2007 batch.

What started as a hobby turned into a serious endeavor in 2016 when Yathiraj, who at the time was serving as the DM of Azamgarh district in eastern UP, was invited as a guest at the inauguration of a badminton tournament and expressed his desire to participate.

He went on to outclass state-level players at the event and upon being spotted by Gaurav Khanna, the current coach of the country’s para-badminton team, began his badminton journey.

In 2016, he made the headlines after winning Asian Para-Badminton Championships to become the first bureaucrat from India to win an international title in badminton. In the same year, he was also awarded the Yash Bharti award, the highest civilian honour of Uttar Pradesh. Two years later, he won National Championship in men’s singles at Varanasi.

