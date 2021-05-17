Meet The Youngest Coach! Izhaan Helps Mother Sania Mirza with Her Practice

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik has quite a fan following on social media. Other than having his own Instagram page with 78k followers, he also makes guest appearances in his mother,ace Indian tennis star Sania’s Instagram posts.

And now, the two-year-old is also coaching the six-time Grand slam doubles and mixed championin this adorable video.

Watch the video:

The short clip was shared on Instagram by Izhaan’s grandfather Imran Mirza.

Sania also shared several pictures with her son on the occasion of Eid, where the duo could be seen twinning.

Saniamarked her return to the professional tour in March 2021 with Doha Open after recovering from COVID-19. She made a winning start featuring along with her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia as they thrashed Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open by 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-5. However, the duo was knocked out from the tournament after losing to second seeds Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.

Sania is counted as one of the most successful tennis players in the history of the game. The 34-year-old was India’s number one ranked player in singles as well doubles, before her retirement from singles in 2013.

Even after a decade since her debut, Sania is still the flag bearer of women’s tennis in the world’s second most populated nation.

2014 was a crucial year for Sania as she won Portugal Open and the WTA Tour Finals after teaming up with Zimbabwe’s Cara Black. In the same year, she won the US Open Mixed Doubles title with Brazil’s Bruno Soares, before clinching gold (with Saketh Myneni) and bronze (with Prarthana Thombare) at the Asian Games in Incheon.

Sania reached the peak of her career in 2015 when she partnered up with Swiss legend Martina Hingis and the duo went on to win at Beijing, Wuhan, Guangzhou, US Open, Wimbledon, Charleston, Miami, Indian Wells and WTA Finals in Singapore.

