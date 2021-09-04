Manish Narwal overcame the disappointment of not winning a medal at the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 - despite topping the qualification - with a sensational come from behind victory in the P4 50m air pistol SH1 to claim the gold medal, ahead of his compatriot Singhraj Adhana. Adana himself won his second medal at Tokyo today after his bronze in the 10m pistol the week earlier.

Growing up, Manish Narwal dreamed of becoming a footballer and represent his country at the international stage. However, a congenital ailment in his right hand meant he couldn’t pursue his passion. It did hurt but Manish had his father for guidance and encouragement.

Dilbagh Narwal, his father, was himself a wrestler and knew the importance of sports. They began their search for a sport that Manish could pursue and excel at. Eventually, he decided to take up shooting in 2016.

“I always wanted to be a footballer as I loved outdoor sports. But due to my disability, I couldn’t play the game beyond the local club level. A close friend of my father told him to think about introducing me to shooting. My father took me to the TenX shooting academy in Ballabgarh, run by coach Rakesh Thakur. Had he not been there, I wouldn’t have excelled in the sport. I owe my success to him," Manish told The Times of India in an interview.

And the 19-year-old has since established himself as one of the top shooters not just in India but across the globe while setting up new records. He has been continuously competing with more accomplished and experienced shooters and still coming out on top.

Between 2016 and 2019, the youngster pocketed a stunning 19 medals across different competitions. Some of his top achievements include winning a gold at the 2018 Asian Para Games, three medals at 2019 World Championships (Sydney).

Manish Narwal Profile

DOB: 17 October, 2001

Origin of Impairment: Congenital (right hand)

Classification: SH1

Handedness Left

Name of coach Subhash Rana (national)

Hobbies: Football and movies

Idol: Usain Bolt and Lionel Messi

Awards: Arjuna Award in 2020

Major Achievements

Gold medal with world record in P4 and silver in P4 team events in 2021 WSPS, Al Ain, UAE

Three gold medals in P1 (Individual and Team) and P4 team and bronze in P4 at Chateauroux 2018 World Cup, France

Gold medal with Para Asian Record in P1 and silver medal in P4 at 3rd Para Asian Games, 2018.

Three bronze medals in P1 and P4 (individual and team) at Sydney 2019 World Shooting Para Sports World Championship, Australia.

Three gold medals in P1, P4 and P6 team events and silver medal in P1 at Osijek 2019 World Shooting para Cup, Croatia.

At the Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, Manish set a new world record while clinching the gold medal in P4 Mixed 50m pistol SH1 event. Thanks to his breathtaking performances, he was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in August 2020.

