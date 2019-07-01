Mehbooba Mufti Blames Orange Jersey for India's Loss, Omar Abdullah Questions 'Listless' Performance
Mehbooba Mufti felt that India lost their fist match in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup because they wore an orange jersey against England, where as Omar Abdullah wondered if the team's performance would have been better with semi-finals spot was on the line.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday blamed the Indian cricket team's new orange jersey for their loss against England in a World Cup match on Sunday.
"Call me superstitious but I'd say it's the jersey that ended India's winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
The Indian team sported a second choice jersey for the World Cup match against England, following International Cricket Council's home and away rule. There has been some debate in political circles with regard to the choice of orange as the dominating colour for the second jersey.
Earlier, Mehbooba said for a change both Indian and Pakistani fans were on the same page, rooting for India's. "Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane (at least in cricket), for a change both countries are on the same page," Mehbooba said in a tweet.
On the other hand, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah questioned the India's "listless" performance against England. He wondered whether the Indian team would put up a better show if its place in the semi-finals of the tournament was at stake.
Would the batting be as listless if our place in the semifinals was at stake here rather than England’s & Pakistan’s? #CWC19 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 30, 2019
"Would the batting be as listless if our place in the semifinals was at stake here rather than England's & Pakistan's? #CWC19," Abdullah tweeted.
