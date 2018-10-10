GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mehrajuddin Wadoo Reunites With FC Pune City

FC Pune City has appointed former Indian national team footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo as Head Coach for their Under 18 team.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2018, 8:08 PM IST
Pune: FC Pune City has appointed former Indian national team footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo as Head Coach for their Under 18 team.

The defender will begin his career as a coach by reuniting with the Club four years after he played for them in the inaugural season of Indian Super League, a media release issued here said Wednesday.

Speaking on his appointment of the Jammu & Kashmir player, FC Pune City Technical Director Pradhyum Reddy said, "Mehrajuddin has the experience of having represented FC Pune City as well as has had a highly decorated career in Indian football".

Expressing his happiness, Mehrajuddin said he is looking forward to his first professional coaching assignment.

Mehrajuddin will be joined by Ramesh Bista who has previously worked with DSK Shivajians International Football Academy in Pune.

Ramesh is also completing his AFC 'A' License coaching program.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
