1-MIN READ

Mel Reid Takes Lead Into Shoprite LPGA Classic Finale

Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.

GALLOWAY, N.J.: Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.

Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.

Sometimes I get too quick and it kind of makes me quick on my swing, Reid said. So just take my time tomorrow I think. That is basically what we kind of took away from last week. I was just rushing things a little bit and probably hitting shots I wasnt quite comfortable with. Tomorrow Im going to take my time a little bit more, and hopefully it makes a bit of a difference.

Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.

Im starting to get a little confidence and starting to feel like I can be one of the worlds best, so well see, Reid said Just keep doing what Im doing and stay humble and hopefully good things will happen.

The three-time European Solheim Cup player has six victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.

Third-round leader Nasa Hataoka was 12 under after a 70.

Ryann OToole (67) and Kelly Tan -(65) were 11 under. Brooke Henderson (65) was another stroke back.

Defending champion Lexi Thompson, winless since the June event last year, was 6 under after a 68.

The tournament is being contested at 72 holes for only the second time since it began in 1986. The additional round replaced the pro-am that was canceled because there are no spectators. The major KPMG Womens PGA Championship is next week at Aronimink outside Philadelphia.

  • First Published: October 4, 2020, 3:36 AM IST
