Paternity Leave! Melbourne City Captain to Miss A-League Title Bid after Choosing to Stay Home with Newborn

Melbourne City captain Scott Jamieson will miss the club’s bid for a first Australian championship in the A-League playoffs after deciding to remain in the locked-down city with his wife and newborn baby.

Jamieson left the A-League’s biosecure bubble in Sydney to return home to Melbourne to be with his partner for the arrival of their son, who was born via emergency caesarean section last week.

With the border between Victoria and New South Wales still closed as the southern state battles to contain a second outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Jamieson would have had to spend two weeks in isolation after returning to Sydney for the playoffs.

“In what has been a tough decision, I want to let you know I won’t be returning to the hub to finish this season out,” the 31-year-old defender said in a message to fans posted on Twitter on Monday.

“My family is starting this new chapter in crazy times and I need to be here to support them. I have full faith that we can finish what we set out to do.”

The club will play their final match of the regular season against Western United on Wednesday but are already assured of second place in the league table behind Sydney FC.

Their highest-ever league finish means they go straight through to the playoff semi-finals on Aug. 26, when a place in their maiden A-League championship final will be up for grabs.

Australia right back Josh Brillante will captain the side in Jamieson’s absence, the club said.

