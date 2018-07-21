GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Melbourne City FC Squad Commences Practice Ahead of Kerala Blasters Friendly

The Melbourne City FC squad to take part in the upcoming Toyota Yaris LaLiga World pre-season tournament to be held from July 24, commenced preparations with a practice session on July 21.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2018, 12:35 PM IST
Kochi: The Melbourne City FC squad to take part in the upcoming Toyota Yaris LaLiga World pre-season tournament, to be held here from July 24, commenced preparations with a practice session on July 21. The team arrived in the city yesterday. It consists of talented Academy stars like Joshua Cavallo, Dylan Pierias, Connor Metcalfe, and Ramy Najjarine, a press release said.

The team includes a strong mid-field consisting of Nathaniel Atkinson, Luke Brattan, Osama Malik, Dario Vidosic, Anthony Caceres, McGree, Iacopo La Rocca, Anthony Lesiotis, Wales, Cavallo and Najjarine.

The Australian club has four strikers in its touring party including O'Halloran, Uruguayan Bruno Fornaroli, Gianluca Iannuci and 17-year old Moudi Najjar. Head coach Warren Joyce said his squad was raring to go in what would be the start of a 12-week pre-season schedule for his side.

"The squad is very excited to be here in India and test themselves in different conditions.Its early in our pre-season preparation but they've come back fit, sharp and ready to go," said Joyce after the practice session.

Melbourne City FC will face Kerala Blasters FC in their first fixture on July 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium followed by the clash with Girona FC.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Dean Bouzanis, James Delianov,
Eugene Galekovic.

Defenders: Scott Jameison (Captain), Bart
Schenkeveld, Harrison Delbridge, Dylan Pierias, Mitchell
Graham, Nathaniel Atkinson.

Midfielders: Connor Metcalfe, Luke Brattan, Osama
Malik, Dario Vidosic, Anthony Caceres, Riley McGree, Lachlan
Wales, Joshua Cavallo, Ramy Najjarine, Iacopo La Rocca,
Anthony Lesiotis.

Forwards: Michael OHalloran, Bruno Fornaroli,
Gianluca Iannuci, Moudi Najjar

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
