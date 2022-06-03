Memorial Tournament 2022: Anirban Lahiri Squanders Flying Start, Lies T-71 After First Round

After getting off to a blazing start with three birdies in his first six holes, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri gave away the gains to finish two-over 74 in the first round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin.

Lahiri’s 74 put him in the danger zone in terms of the cut as he was placed T-71 and needed a solid second round to ensure weekend action.

As many as six players were tied for the lead at 5-under 67.

The six were Cameron Young, Luke List, Cameron Smith, KH Lee, Mackenzie Hughes and David Riley, who is having a great run in his rookie season.

It was a day to forget for 2014 Memorial Tournament champion Hideki Matsuyama after the Japanese star was disqualified for using a non-conforming club, which violates the Equipment Standards Rule 4.c(3).

Lahiri, who hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation start from the tenth, birdied the 11th, 13th and 15th to go three-under. Then he ran out of birdies. He bogeyed the 16th and double bogeyed 18th after taking a penalty as he went into right rough off the tee.

On the second nine, he parred first to the seventh and then dropped shots on eighth and ninth as he missed par putts from 11 and seven feet. He also missed a birdie putt from 10 feet on seventh.

In-form Korean star K.H. Lee put himself in contention for a second PGA TOUR victory in a month after carding a splendid 5-under 67.

Lee’s 67 equalled his lowest round at the USD 12 million showpiece, which is hosted by legend Jack Nicklaus and is one of three elevated tournaments on the PGA TOUR. It is also the third time in his career he has held the 18-hole lead/co-lead.

