Memphis Says It Has 46 Positive Tests Considered Active

The University of Memphis athletic department said Wednesday night that it has conducted over 3,500 COVID19 tests and has had 81 positive results, with 46 being considered active.

Earlier Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department said there were 42 active cases in a cluster in the athletic department.

Due to privacy concerns, names will not be released, and impacted sports will not be identified, the university said in statement. However, a recent report that attributed 42 current cases to the football program is significantly overstated.

The 16th-ranked Tigers have paused all football activities. Officials hope to resume Saturday, a day after a previously scheduled game against Houston that was postponed last week by the American Athletic Conference.

  • First Published: September 17, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
