Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 15th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to start on January 13. All the matches will be played across two venues in Odisha- the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. A total of 20 matches will be played in Rourkela. The Kalinga Stadium, on the other hand, will be hosting the remaining 24 matches. Hosts India have been placed in Pool D along with Spain, England and Wales. Overall, 16 countries will be taking part in the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 and participating nations have been divided into four groups of four teams each. Defending champions Belgium find themselves in Pool B along with Germany, South Korea and Japan.

Indian men’s hockey team, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, will be aiming to lift the World Cup trophy for the second time. India’s solitary World Cup triumph had occurred back in 1975 after they got the better of Pakistan in the summit clash. India will kick off their Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against Spain.

In the last edition of the World Cup, the Indian men’s hockey team crashed out of the quarter-finals after suffering a 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands.

Pakistan, the most successful side in the history of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, have failed to take part in this year’s showpiece event.

Ahead of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup; here is all you need to know:

What date Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will start?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will start on January 13, Friday and the final match will be played on January 29.

Where will the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 be played?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Which TV channels will broadcast Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 matches?

Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 matches?

Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

