Ranked No. 2 in the world in javelin throw, India’s top athlete Neeraj Chopra has now set his eyes on winning a medal at the Olympics and creating history in Tokyo. Hailing from Panipat district in Haryana, the 23-year-old javelin thrower has brought numerous laurels to India in major international tournaments. The only missing piece from his trophy cabinet is an Olympic medal.

From being the first Indian athlete to win a World title in U-20 Track and Field, being the flag bearer at the 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony to now representing India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has come a long way.

The javelin thrower won gold in the 2017 Asian Championships and the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Neeraj missed out on the opportunity to represent India in the 2016 Rio Olympics as he failed to qualify and missed the deadline. Making up for his absence from the Rio Olympics, Neeraj has gone to win numerous medals major tournaments in the world and eventually being able to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Age - 23

- 23 Sports/Discipline – Javelin Throw

– Javelin Throw Working Ranking – 2

– 2 First Olympic Games – 2020 Tokyo

Major Achievements

South Asian Games

Gold – South Asian Games, 2016 Guwahati

World U-20 Championships

Gold - World U-20 Championships, 2016 Bydgoszcz

Asian Athletics Championships

Gold - Asian Athletics Championships, 2017 Bhubaneswar

Asian Games

Gold – Asian Games, 2018 Jakarta

Commonwealth Games

Gold – Commonwealth Games, 2018 Gold Coast

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

After missing out the entire 2019 due to an injury, Neeraj Chopra came roaring back to book his ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and this time, the javelin thrower well ensured that he did not miss the deadline. Neeraj qualified for the Olympics by breaching the Olympic qualification mark of 85m in his fourth attempt at the ACNE League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa in January, 2020. Neeraj threw the javelin reaching 87.86m, his second-best throw after his 88.06 in the 2018 Asian Games where he won gold.

Recent Performances

Since Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic qualification, the javelin thrower participated the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal in June 2021, where the star won the tournament with his throw of 83.18m in the event. Neeraj managed to win the tournament in his sixth and final attempt. In his first attempt, he threw the javelin at 80.71m and in his fourth attempt, he recorded a distance of 78.50m. His second, third and fifth attempt were marked as fouls. Getting the much required practice before the main day in July, Neeraj has since been practising as there were no competitions held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

