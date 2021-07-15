Hailing from Moga district, Punjab, Tajinderpal Toor Singh’s road to the Olympics has been nothing short of inspirational. Tajinderpal wanted to become a cricketer, but with much insistence from his father, he opted to go for shot put. Fast forward to 2021, Tajinderpal is headlining the Olympics in the Track and Field Shot Put event. The thrower has brought many laurels to the nation and has set and broken various records in the sport, including holding the outdoor national record of 21.49m in Shot Put.

The track and field athlete won silver in the Asian Athletics Championships, followed by securing gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, breaking and setting new national and games record on Shot Put. In 2019, Tajinderpal won gold in the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.

However, Tajinderpal’s life has not been easy on him. days after winning gold in Jakarta, Tajinderpal lost his father to bone cancer. In 2020, due to the COVID-19, there were no tournaments which frustrating for the shot put thrower.

Once the lockdown eased in Patiala, Tajinderpal fractured his wrist while practising, keeping out of action for months. However, once recovered, Tajinderpal participated in national tournaments and breached the Olympic qualification mark, booking his ticket to Tokyo.

Age - 26

- 26 Sports/Discipline – Track and Field/Shot Put

– Track and Field/Shot Put Working Ranking – 82

– 82 First Olympic Games – 2012 London

Major Achievements

Asian Games

Gold – Asian Games, 2018 Jakarta

Asian Athletics Championships

Gold - Asian Athletics Championships, 2019 Doha

Silver - Asian Athletics Championships, 2017 Bhubaneswar

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Tajinderpal Singh Toor booked his ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after breaching the Olympic qualification mark set. Tajinderpal qualified for the Olympics with a new national record in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala. The mark set for Olympic qualification was 21.10m and Tajinderpal threw the shot put at a distance of 21.49 in his first attempt, breaking his own set national records. All of Tajinderpal’s throws were above the qualification mark, with his best being 21.49m.

Recent Performances

Other than his Olympic qualification performance in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in June, Tajinderpal Singh Toor participated in the Indian Grand Prix 2 in February. Tajinderpal wasn’t able to breach the Olympic qualification at the time as the furthest distance he threw was 20.58 and the mark set was 21.10m. In 2019, Tajinderpal participated in the World Military Games in October.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here