'Mercedes' Car for 2023 is the Most Beautiful on Grid', Says Former F1 Champion Jenson Button

Jenson Button has opined that the new Mercedes car is the “most beautiful” on the 2023 Formula 1 grid. While speaking to Sky Sports, the 2009 drivers’ champion stated his choice and also hoped that it will be competitive enough to join the title fight.

“The Red Bull is the only one we haven’t seen realistically, it was obviously last year’s car, but Red Bull always come out with a good car. I think they’ll be competitive. The Ferrari looks nice. It looks like they’ve worked on areas where they were weak and they’ve taken some risks in other areas. The car looks good. I would say Mercedes’ car is the most beautiful car", Button opined.

“They might possibly be changing the side pods. Surprised they didn’t do that over the winter rather than into the season, but they obviously believe in the style they have for the first few races. I look forward to that fight at the front – we all hope for that three manufacturers at the front fighting for the championship, don’t we? Three teams and I think we will get that at some point this season," Jenson Button was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

Jenson Button further suggested that if Mercedes is not able to be competitive this year as well, then seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton may decide to call time on his career.

Jenson said, “It is a reason why a lot of people retire, they are not in a winning car anymore. That is why I left. You can deal with the pressure you put yourself under and the calendar if you are in a winning car. When you are not, you are like ‘I’ve had enough, I want to get out’.”

Mercedes, having racked up seven drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ titles from 2014 to 2021, revealed its W14 car for the 2023 F1 season last week. Mercedes’ W14 car features an all-black livery and looks quite stunning. Team Principal Toto Wolff revealed that his team has moved to an all-black livery to save that tiny bit of weight. Mercedes’ W13 car struggled in 2022 due to major changes in the technical rules. It will be interesting to see how the Brackley-based team fares in the 2023 season.

