Mercedes Happy for Racing Point Row to Go to Court, says Team Principal Toto Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes have done nothing wrong and would be happy for a row over Racing Point’s 2020 car to end up in court, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

Mercedes supply engines and gearboxes to Racing Point and the Silverstone-based team’s car has been dubbed the ‘Pink Mercedes’ due to its visual similarities to last year’s title-winner.

Renault protested the team’s brake ducts after three of the races leading up to Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix and stewards fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($469,840) and docked them 15 points.

The sharing of key ‘listed’ parts is banned but to complicate matters, the brake ducts were not listed last year but are for 2020.

Rivals have questioned whether Mercedes erred in providing parts and information.

“If someone thinks that we have done something wrong, they should protest. We are happy to go to court,” Wolff told reporters.

“We have not been protested. We have done nothing wrong; I strongly believe that Racing Point have done nothing wrong.

“I believe if this goes to the international court of appeal, the lawyers and the barristers have a strong opinion that this is a case that has very solid pillars and therefore everybody’s in a good place about that.

“Our reputation is very important but it is intact.”

The chances of a courtroom showdown look high with five teams, including Racing Point, indicating to the governing FIA that they intend to appeal the stewards’ decision.

Racing Point’s team owner Lawrence Stroll said on Sunday that he would take ‘all necessary actions’ to prove the team’s innocence.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer also told reporters that the stewards were wrong in comparing Racing Point’s design process to ‘using tracing paper’.

Others feel the punishment was not sufficient and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner suggested questions still had to be asked of Mercedes.

“If the team in question are guilty of receiving, surely the team that has provided has been also in breach of the regulations. But that is something for the FIA to deal with,” he said.