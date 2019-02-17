English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mertens Shrugs Off back Pain to Beat Halep For Qatar Open Title
Belgium's Elise Mertens claimed the biggest win of her career on Saturday, surprisingly coming from a set down to beat world number three Simona Halep and clinch the Qatar Open.
WTA
Loading...
Doha: Belgium's Elise Mertens claimed the biggest win of her career on Saturday, surprisingly coming from a set down to beat world number three Simona Halep and clinch the Qatar Open.
The world number 21 won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, despite being outclassed in the first set, overcoming an eight-minute medical timeout for back pain in the second set, and losing 18 consecutive points at one stage in the match.
"It's a big moment for me, getting that victory," said a jubilant Mertens, 23, afterwards.
"I think this one would be, especially also with my tennis I played, the nicest one, nicest victory."
Her win, in a little over two hours, was her third victory over a top ten player in Doha this week, and her second over a Grand Slam champion.
Halep is the reigning French Open champion and Angelique Kerber, who she beat in the semi-finals, holds the Wimbledon title.
Qatar is the fifth title of Mertens' career but notably her first at a Premier-level event. She said it outshone her achievement in getting to the Australian Open semi-finals in 2018.
Mertens started nervously, lost her opening service game, and the first set in just 32 minutes.
At 2-0 down in the second, it looked like it was going to turn into a routine victory for Halep.
"I couldn't say I was really nervous," she added, "but I think my shots went long.
"So, I really had to accelerate a little bit better to keep it in the court."
Mertens broke back, then called for medical attention and was the stronger player for the remainder of the game.
She could rise as high number 16 in the next rankings because of her victory in Doha.
Coincidentally her ranking of 21 coming into the tournament was exactly the same as last year's winner in Doha, Petra Kvitova.
- 'I didn't have a chance' -
A clearly fading Halep, who played in the Fed Cup last weekend when she led Romania into the semi-finals for the first time, also called for medical assistance for treatment to a blister on her right foot.
"I was really tired in the third set, I couldn't have the chance to win this match," said Halep, who won the Qatar title in 2014.
"I had to be 100% to be able to win such a big match. But she deserved to win, she was stronger, she was fresher. I'm not making a drama."
Halep added that she "needed rest", but would definitely play in Dubai next week.
Despite her defeat, the Romanian will head back to number two in the rankings on the back of her performances in Doha.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The world number 21 won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, despite being outclassed in the first set, overcoming an eight-minute medical timeout for back pain in the second set, and losing 18 consecutive points at one stage in the match.
"It's a big moment for me, getting that victory," said a jubilant Mertens, 23, afterwards.
"I think this one would be, especially also with my tennis I played, the nicest one, nicest victory."
Her win, in a little over two hours, was her third victory over a top ten player in Doha this week, and her second over a Grand Slam champion.
Halep is the reigning French Open champion and Angelique Kerber, who she beat in the semi-finals, holds the Wimbledon title.
Qatar is the fifth title of Mertens' career but notably her first at a Premier-level event. She said it outshone her achievement in getting to the Australian Open semi-finals in 2018.
Mertens started nervously, lost her opening service game, and the first set in just 32 minutes.
At 2-0 down in the second, it looked like it was going to turn into a routine victory for Halep.
"I couldn't say I was really nervous," she added, "but I think my shots went long.
"So, I really had to accelerate a little bit better to keep it in the court."
Mertens broke back, then called for medical attention and was the stronger player for the remainder of the game.
She could rise as high number 16 in the next rankings because of her victory in Doha.
Coincidentally her ranking of 21 coming into the tournament was exactly the same as last year's winner in Doha, Petra Kvitova.
- 'I didn't have a chance' -
A clearly fading Halep, who played in the Fed Cup last weekend when she led Romania into the semi-finals for the first time, also called for medical assistance for treatment to a blister on her right foot.
"I was really tired in the third set, I couldn't have the chance to win this match," said Halep, who won the Qatar title in 2014.
"I had to be 100% to be able to win such a big match. But she deserved to win, she was stronger, she was fresher. I'm not making a drama."
Halep added that she "needed rest", but would definitely play in Dubai next week.
Despite her defeat, the Romanian will head back to number two in the rankings on the back of her performances in Doha.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kylie Jenner Joins Celery Juice Craze After Sister Kim Kardashian, Here's How it Benefits Your Body
- Real-Life Rare Black Panther Found Near 'Wakanda' May Not Be The First Sighting In 100 Years
- Markande Revels in 'Completely Unexpected' India Call-up
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results