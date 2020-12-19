Messi Equals Pelé's 643 Club Goals, Barça Held By Valencia

BARCELONA, Spain: Lionel Messi reached another personal scoring milestone in Barcelonas 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Messi’s 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pels tally for Santos accumulated from 1957-74. Messi is Barcelonas and the Spanish leagues all-time leading scorer.

The latest setback by Barcelona left Ronald Koemans team in fifth place and eight points adrift of league leader Atltico Madrid, which got two goals by Luis Surez to help beat Elche 3-1.

Messi canceled out Mouctar Diakhabys opener for Valencia when he scored in first half injury time moments after Jaume Domnech saved his penalty shot. Jordi Alba recovered the rebound of Domnechs save and crossed it to the far post where Messi headed it in.

Central defender Ronald Arajo scored his first career goal for Barcelona with an acrobatic kick to put the hosts ahead at Camp Nou in the 53rd.

But Jos Gay set up Maxi Gmez to hit back for Valencia in the 69th and split the points.

The match featured two young Americans who started for both sides. Sergio Dest, 20, played the full match as Barcelonas right back, while 18-year-old Yunus Musah had to be substituted in the first half after the Valencia right back appeared to injury a leg. He walked off gingerly.

SUREZ SCORES

Surezs goals were his first since he returned to action recently following his coronavirus infection.

Surezs double ensured Atltico bounced back from losing to Real Madrid 2-0, its first defeat in the competition since February.

The Uruguay strikers seven goals make him joint top scorer of the league along with Sociedads Mikel Oyarzabal and Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas.

Surez isn’t the dominant scorer he was at Barcelona before changing clubs this summer, but he is still a world-class finisher when his teammates get him the ball in scoring position.

He put the hosts ahead in the 41st minute with a subtle touch to roll a long pass by Kieran Trippier past on-rushing goalkeeper dgar Bada.

Surez added the second in the 58th when he slid to sweep home a low ball sent to the far post by Yannick Carrasco.

Lucas Boy got one back for Elche with a header in the 64th and drew a one-handed save from Jan Oblak minutes later.

But substitute Diego Costa put the result beyond doubt when he earned and converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining. It was Costas first appearance after missing seven games due to injury.

The league leaders moved three points clear of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Sociedad visits Levante later Saturday, while Madrid visits Eibar on Sunday.

Also later, fourth-placed Villarreal is at Osasuna, while Sevilla faces Valladolid.

