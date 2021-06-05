Messi Thanks 8-Year-Old Argentine Girl For Dedicating Her Skills Video To Him

It still remains a dream for many to get acknowledged by football superstar Lionel Messi. However, an eight-year-old girl Felicitas Flores not only got noticed by Messi but has been thanked by him.

The Argentine footballer Messi has thanked the young fan for dedicating him a skills video. Messi came across a video posted by Flores wherein she was showing off her football skills that left him astonished. Flores dreams of a face-to-face meeting with a footballer who plays as a forward in his team.

The Argentine youngster Flores dedicated the video to her “idol” Messi “with affection”

Messi is currently preparing for the Copa America which will begin on June 14. However, he took the time to open his Instagram page to appreciate the young girl’s dedication. After watching the video, Messi replied, “Many thanks for the dedication, I watched the video and you’re a genius.”

As Argentina’s captain, he is yet to win either the World Cup or the Copa. Messi is desperate to win these two titles. In between, he is also maintaining contact with the fans.

Messi along with other Argentina players and coaches paid tribute to football legend Diego Maradona in a statue unveiling ceremony before their World Cup qualifier against Chile. At the age of 60, Maradona had died after cardiac arrest on November 25 in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

After paying tribute, the players also entered their match against Chile wearing a shirt featuring Maradona. In 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina played against Chile and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Messi scored the opening goal and handed Argentina an early lead via a penalty in the 24th minute. In the 36th minute of the game, Chile’s Alexis Sanchez made Argentina settle for a draw.

With the draw, Argentina remains unbeaten at home against Chile in 35 matches, and have gone 12 games without defeat since losing to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

