1-MIN READ

Mets' Ace DeGrom Day-to-day With Sore Right Hamstring

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA: New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night with a right hamstring spasm.

Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain on Thursday and had bounced back after yesterday’s scary moment.

He exited after a surprisingly rough two innings that could put a wrinkle in his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award.

The right-hander was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout. He allowed three earned runs in a game for the the first time this season, pushing his ERA back over 2.00 at 2.09.

Apparently we caught it early, Rojas said.

  • First Published: September 18, 2020, 2:09 AM IST
