1-MIN READ

Mets Claim Nick Tropeano, Jacob Barnes Off Waivers

The Mets started reworking their roster Friday even before the arrival of new owner Steven Cohen, claiming Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in moves that added a pair of 30yearold righthanders.

NEW YORK: The Mets started reworking their roster Friday even before the arrival of new owner Steven Cohen, claiming Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jacob Barnes off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in moves that added a pair of 30-year-old right-handers.

Tropeano was 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA in seven games and 15 2/3 innings this year, striking out 19 and walking four. He is 13-14 with a 4.29 ERA ERA in six seasons with Houston, Pittsburgh and the Angels. A Long Island native, he went to West Islip High School and Stony Brook.

Barnes was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA in 18 games and 18 innings this year, striking out 24 and walking four. He is 4-13 with a 4.36 ERA for Milwaukee, Kansas City and the Angels, striking out 209 in 200 innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: October 31, 2020, 4:27 IST
