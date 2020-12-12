News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Mets To Agree With Minor League Contract With Blevins
1-MIN READ

Mets To Agree With Minor League Contract With Blevins

Mets To Agree With Minor League Contract With Blevins

The Mets have told Jerry Blevins they intend to agree to a minor league contract that would bring the lefthander back to New York.

NEW YORK: The Mets have told Jerry Blevins they intend to agree to a minor league contract that would bring the left-hander back to New York.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 37-year-old would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract, the same potential deal he had in 2020 with San Francisco.

Blevins pitched for the Mets from 2015-18, going 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in 218 relief appearances and one start. He spent 2019 with Atlanta for his 13th big league season, then agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants in January. He did not get put on the big league roster during the shortened season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...