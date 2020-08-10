SPORTS

Mexican giants Chivas part ways with coach Tena

Mexican giants Chivas part ways with coach Tena

Chivas Guadalajara have parted ways with Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena, the Liga MX club said on Sunday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Chivas Guadalajara have parted ways with Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena, the Liga MX club said on Sunday.

Tena was appointed to the role in September last year but managed just eight victories in 21 league matches.

Chivas have failed to score a single goal in three Liga MX games this season, prompting the club to begin their search for a new manager.

“We want to thank Luis Fernando Tena for what he did for Chivas during his time here. We will announce a new manager shortly that will take the team back to the top,” Chivas said in a statement.

Tena, 62, previously enjoyed stints at Cruz Azul and America. He also coached the Mexican national team to gold in the 2012 Olympics.

Chivas are one of Mexico’s most successful teams but have failed to make the playoffs in the last five seasons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 10, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
