Mexico vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

Commentary:

Catch all the action from the match between Mexico and Sweden through our live commentary.When the final whistle sounded after Mexico's historic World Cup victory over Germany in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, star striker Javier Hernandez, roared on by 30,000 compatriots, dropped to his knees and burst into tears. It was El Tri's first win over the four-time champions at a major tournament and Hernandez, having played one of his best games in the green of Mexico, allowed himself the briefest of dreams. "Why can't we do a Greece at the Euros or a Leicester in the Premier League? Think big, damn it!" he said this week ahead of Mexico's Group F decider against Sweden. "The best things about dreams is to share them, share them with people like you who are dreamers," he said Tuesday. "We want to accomplish the impossible." The surprise package of this World Cup for many, Mexico sit top of their group with six points, but still need a result in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday to guarantee a place in the last 16. When it comes to Hernandez, whose career has kindled for so long without ever truly igniting, there is a sense that he may finally be ready to take his place among the game's greats. He set up Hirving Lozano's winner against Germany and bagged himself a goal in the 2-1 win over South Korea to put Mexico on the brink of the knockout stage. Looking at Mexico play this tournament, all boundless pace and direct attacking, it is easy to forget that the national side came to Russia buffeted by scandal.On June 5, just days before the tournament began, gossip magazine TVNotas reported that nine members of the squad had an all-night party with a group of 30 prostitutes after their farewell home match that weekend. The public condemnation and online mockery was blistering. As the scandal swirled, midfielder Hector Herrera asked for a leave of absence from training in Denmark to travel to Portugal, where he is based, and tend to "personal matters", according to media reports. It was Hernandez who moved to try to quell the storm, posting a video that he said proved the team "didn't do anything bad" -- though he admitted, "I don't think we'd do it again". Hernandez, known by his nickname 'Chicharito', played over 150 games in five seasons for Manchester United but his career stalled after an indifferent loan move to European giants Real Madrid. Despite his obvious eye for goal, he struggled last season to break into the first team at West Ham United. But in the national shirt his game has surged ahead. His goal against South Korea was his 50th for Mexico -- more than any other player.And his performances in Russia have been a world apart from his sometimes lifeless substitute appearances at the London Stadium. "I had cramps in places where I didn't even know you could get cramps," he joked after the Germany game, a sign of his evident exertion. "At the final whistle, I reacted like the person I am. I'm emotional," he told AFP after the win. "In the changing rooms some were laughing, others were yelling. "I celebrated my way and I was the one who cried the most." A goal against the Swedes will make Hernandez Mexico's most prolific player in World Cups -- he's currently level with Luis Hernandez on four. But in Sweden, Mexico face a side that are tough to break down and against whom Germany needed an injury-time Toni Kroos wonder-strike to come from behind to win 2-1. "We still have not qualified but who would have said we would have six points by now?" asked Hernandez. "I try to look at life as a great opportunity, it is going to be a great match."

90:Hector Herrera has a go but is right into Robin Olsen chest.

89:Hirving Lozano has a hit from just outside the box but hits it over the bar.

89:Oribe Peralta (on). Miguel Layun (off). (Mexico)

88:Miguel Layun comes out for Oribe Peralta, Mexico's last substitution.

88:Mikael Lustig gets a yellow card for tripping Hirving Lozano.

88:Mikael Lustig (Sweden)

85:Miguel Layun gets a yellow card by elbowing Ola Toivonen in the back of the head.

85:Miguel Layun (Mexico)

84:Jesus Corona has a lobbed cross which is close to the goal line which forces a save from Robin Olsen.

81:Chicharito Hernandez has a hit across the goal mouth but Carlos Vela has a late reaction and can't put it away into the open net.

81:Carlos Vela has a go but hits the wall.

80:Albin Ekdal has come off for Oscar Hiljemark, who will be used to solidify the Swedish midfield.

80:Oscar Hiljemark (on). Albin Ekdal (off). (Sweden)

76:Chicharito Hernandez looks for the shot after a corner but is called for an offsides just outside the 6 yard box.

75:Jesus Corona has come on for Andres Guardado.

75:Jesus Corona (on). Andres Guardado (off). (Mexico)

74:Sweden scores by an own goal by Edson Alvarez. 3-0 Sweden. If Germany scores, Mexico will be going home.

74:Edson Alvarez (Sweden)

70:Chicharito Hernandez heads the ball towards goal after a well delivered set-piece but he can't take adavantage and heads it over the bar.

68:Isaac Kiese Thelin (on). Marcus Berg (off). (Sweden)

67:Marcus Berg comes off, who injured himself earlier, for Isaac Kiese Thelin.

65:Marco Fabian has a go from deep with one of his first touches and is deflected over the bar.

65:Marco Fabian (on). Jesus Gallardo (off). (Mexico)

64:Marco Fabian comes on for Jesus Gallardo. Juan Carlos Osorio will look for Fabian to be the difference.

62:Penalty Kick - Goal - Andreas Granqvist (Sweden)

61:Andreas Granqvist scores the penalty! 2-0 Sweden.

61:Hector Moreno (Mexico)

58:Marcus Berg gets up for a header from a Mikael Lustig cross, but puts it right at Guillermo Ochoa.

57:Gustav Svensson (on). Sebastian Larsson (off). (Sweden)

56:Gustav Svensson comes on for the injured Sebastian Larsson.

53:Ludwig Augustinsson looks for his second goal but his curler misses just over the bar.

52:Andres Guardado looks for the cross but mishits it which made it look more like a shot, but misses above the bar.

51:Emil Forsberg scuffs the shot to go ahead 2-0 but doesn't connect well and goes over Guillermo Ochoa's goal.

50:Ludwig Augustinsson. Assist by Viktor Claesson (Sweden)

49:Mexico takes a short corner then whips it in but no one can get their head to it.

46:The teams have switched sides, and the second half is underway. Mexico now attacking from left to right.

45:Mexico and Sweden go into the half deadlocked at 0. Sweden have stifled Mexico's counter-attack while Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has had to make a few good saves to keep his team in the game. If this result holds, Mexico will advance to the knockout round while Sweden will have to wait for the end of the Germany versus South Korea match to know their fate. We will see how managers Juan Carlos Osorio (MEX) and Janne Andersson (SWE) use their substitutions in the second half to see if either team will push for victory or be fine with a tie.

45:Nestor Pitana blows his whistle to signal halftime with the score 0-0.

45:Marcus Berg hits the side netting after a nice counter attack started by Emil Forsberg.

44:Miguel Layun has a go from outside the box but is no troble for Robin Olsen.

38:Carlos Vela unleashes a left-footed strike from a congested area and misses above the bar.

35:Hirving Lozano has a go from just inside the box but is blocked out of play.

30:Guillermo Ochoa denies Marcus Berg from 6 yards away by tipping it over the bar.

30:Pitana comes back and decides no penalty, and is just a Sweden corner.

28:Nestor Pitana is going to look at a potential handball in the box on Chicharito Hernandez.

27:Emil Forsberg has a go after the free kick, and is deflected wide for a corner.

26:Sebastian Larsson (Sweden)

25:Sebastian Larsson gets a yellow card for a dangerous play on Hirving Lozano. If Sweden advances, he will miss the next game

21:Carlos Vela has a go but Andreas Granqvist gets in the way, and heads it out for a corner.

17:Emil Forsberg gets open in the box after a Sebastian Larsson crosses but gets under the ball again and misses over the crossbar.

14:Emil Forsberg strikes the ball on the volley but gets under it and sends the ball over the bar.

11:Ludwig Augustinsson crosses the ball in from the corner and Marcus Berg goes for the bicycle kick but misses just wide.

9:Mexico's first shot comes from Miguel Layun from outside the box but the ball rolls wide of the post.

4:Guillermo Ochoa handles the ball outside the box and Emil Forsberg whips in the free kick and forces Guillermo Ochoa to make a save.

1:Andreas Granqvist can't get the shot away after Marcus Berg heads the ball down in the box. Good start for Sweden.

1:13 seconds in and Jesus Gallardo goes into the referee's book with an elbow to the head.

1:Nestor Pitana leads an all Argentine crew today. He blows the whistle, and we are off here at the Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg. Mexico attacks from right to left and are sporting a green and white kit, while Sweden are wearing blue and blue.

1:Jesus Gallardo (Mexico)

0:Mexico has played Sweden nine time prior to todays match, and has a 4W-3D-2L record over Sweden, with their last match being in 2009 which Sweden won.

0:Mexico Substitutions: Jesus Corona, Hugo Ayala, Rafael Marquez, Erick Gutierrez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Raul Jimenez, Giovani Dos Santos, Alfredo Talavera, Jesus Corona, Oribe Peralta, Javier Aquino

0:Mexico (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Edson Alvarez, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera; Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano; Chicharito Hernandez; Juan Carlos Osorio (M)

0:Sweden Substitutions - Martin Olsson, John Guidetti, Karl-Johan Johnsson, Gustav Svensson, Filip Helander, Oscar Hiljemark, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz, Isaac Kiese Thelin, Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

0:Sweden (4-4-2) - Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen; Janne Andersson (M)

0:El Tri come in with two victories already over Germany and South Korea and control their own destiny to advance. Mexico would either need a win or a tie today to advance, if they lose, they will need help elsewhere. Mexico will look for their explosive counter attack, led by playmakers Hirving “Chuckie” Lozano and Carlos Vela to lead El Tri into the next round.

0:Sweden come into this game hoping to rebound from a heartbreaking loss against Germany, when Toni Kroos scored in the last minute. Sweden need both a win and a German loss or tie to advance, or have a better goal difference if both Sweden and Germany win. They can also advance with a tie and a German loss, as well as a loss and a German loss, but have a better goal difference than both South Korea and Germany. Sweden will look for midfielders Emil Forsberg and Ola Toivonen to control the tempo of the game and lead them to victory.

0:Welcome to the final match of Group F for Sweden and Mexico! Both teams have hopes to advance for the knock-out round, so let's take a look at how both these teams have fared in the tournament so far.