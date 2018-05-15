English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mexico's Marquez in Line to Play in Fifth World Cup
Rafael Marquez could become the third player ever to appear in five World Cup tournaments after he was included in Mexico's preliminary 28-man squad for the finals in Russia.
Reuters
Mexico City: Rafael Marquez could become the third player ever to appear in five World Cup tournaments after he was included in Mexico's preliminary 28-man squad for the finals in Russia.
If Marquez, who can play as a centre back or defensive midfielder, walks out for Mexico during the June 14 to July 15 tournament, he would join German midfielder Lothar Matthaeus and Mexican goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal as a five-time World Cup veteran.
The 28-man squad named by coach Juan Carlos Osorio will be trimmed down to 23 by June 4.
Mexico kick off their campaign against champions Germany on June 17 before facing South Korea and Sweden in Group F.
Appearing in a fifth World Cup would be a fitting farewell for the 39-year-old Marquez, who had already announced his plans to retire from the sport following the tournament in Russia.
Marquez is one of the best-known athletes in Mexico and has enjoyed a long career playing for teams including Monaco, NY Red Bulls, Hellas Verona and now Atlas.
Also Watch
If Marquez, who can play as a centre back or defensive midfielder, walks out for Mexico during the June 14 to July 15 tournament, he would join German midfielder Lothar Matthaeus and Mexican goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal as a five-time World Cup veteran.
The 28-man squad named by coach Juan Carlos Osorio will be trimmed down to 23 by June 4.
Mexico kick off their campaign against champions Germany on June 17 before facing South Korea and Sweden in Group F.
Appearing in a fifth World Cup would be a fitting farewell for the 39-year-old Marquez, who had already announced his plans to retire from the sport following the tournament in Russia.
Marquez is one of the best-known athletes in Mexico and has enjoyed a long career playing for teams including Monaco, NY Red Bulls, Hellas Verona and now Atlas.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL