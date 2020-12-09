MFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Mumbai City FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the second fixture of matchday five at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

Mumbai City FC lost their opening fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season but made a strong comeback with three wins on the trot. They will look to extend their winning streak when they lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the evening.

Chennaiyin FC are on a slump this season, which is a stark contrast to their former form. The Marina Machans have not tasted success in their last two games and that is a big cause of concern for head coach Csaba Laslzo as he needs to plug that gap to make a push in the points table.

In the past six seasons of the ISL, the two have met on 12 occasions. Chennaiyin FC have won six, while Mumbai FC have won four. Two fixtures ended in both teams sharing points.

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Wednesday, December 9 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium, Goa

MFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

MFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr