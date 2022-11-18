MFN 10: Sanjeet Budhwar, Atabek Abdimitalipov Bout Headlines Dubai Event

Tensions were palpable at Palazzo Versace, Dubai, on Thursday as India’s rising mixed martial arts star Sanjeet Budhwar came face-to-face with Kazakhstan’s Atabek Abdimitalipov ahead of their highly-anticipated bout at Matrix Fight Night 10. The stage is set for another exciting and action-packed edition of Matrix Fight Night as India’s biggest MMA promotion is set to host its 10th edition at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai, UAE on November 18th.

MFN 10, which is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India’s Largest and Oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts, and the Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations (GAMMAF), will be introducing four titles in the promotion for the first time.

In the main event of the night, Sanjeet will face off against Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Abdimitalipov. On Thursday, the two opponents came face-to-face at the weigh-in-ceremony and shared a few exchange of words.

“As always, I am here in Dubai to put on a good show. My target is to win the beautiful belt and carry it home," Sanjeet Budhwar said at the press conference.

“I am delighted to be at MFN and I am ready to show the Indian fans what it truly means to be a fighter. I have many fans in this part of the world and I am confident their support will help me in getting the win," Atabek Abdimitalipov added.

Ayesha Shroff, MFN 10 co-founder, also could not contain her excitement ahead of the big show. “This is a very special edition of MFN. For those who doubted us, who thought that this will not go beyond MFN 1, we are here to say. We are not competing with any other promotion. We are running our own race. We want to thank Dubai for hosting us. We also want to thank Sheikh Khalid for continuous sport and Dubai Sports Council as well. We could not have done without you. This is MFN’s home in Dubai. I wish all fighters all the best and a wonderful event tomorrow. Fight hard, stay safe and god bless you," she said.

Alan Fenandes, CEO & MFN Director of Operations said, “The fights that are happening at MFN 10 translated into a delightful fight card itself. We have been working on a lot of names for a long time and have been bringing talent from abroad. We have a fighter from the USA, Kazakhstan, and the UK this time around and these are matches that were always in the making. These fighters were up there on our list from the first season. Also, this time the belt is up for grabs, so these guys have all the reason to put on a good show."

MATRIX FIGHT NIGHT 10 CARD:

Strawweight (Title Fight): Puja Tomar (IND) vs Bi Dieu Nguyen (USA)

Bantamweight (Non-title fight): Punyajit Likharu (IND) vs Djordje Stojanovic (SRB)

Flyweight (Non-title fight): Arsenba Ozukum (IND) vs Dinesh Singh Naorem (IND)

Lightweight (Non-title fight): Digamber Singh Rawat (IND) vs Akib Ali (IND)

Featherweight (Non-title fight): Dushyant (IND) vs Avizo Lanamai (IND)

Flyweight (Non-title fight): Musa Raish (IND) vs Clinton Dcruz (IND)

Featherweight (Non-title fight): Richard Alaxender Mearns (UK) vs Shyamanand (IND)

Featherweight (Non-title fight): Fabrício Oliveira (BRA) vs Azizbek Satybaldiev (KG)

Strawweight (Non-title fight): Jojo Rajkumari (IND) vs Priya Sharma (IND)

Flyweight (Title Fight): Angad Bisht (IND) vs Mohamad Gamal (EGY)

Bantamweight (Title Fight): Dhruv Chaudhary (IND) vs Uloomi Karim (PAK)

Featherweight (Title Fight): Sanjeet Budhwar (IND) vs Atabek Abdimitalipov (KG) - MAIN EVENT

MFN 10 will be streaming live on Disney+Hotstar at 2000 hrs IST (1830 hrs Dubai time).

DETAILS OF MFN 10:

MFN 10 will take place at Palazzo Versace, Dubai, UAE on November 18th, 2022.

