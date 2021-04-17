The ninth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will witness a thrilling encounter between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 17, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Both sides played two exciting games each at the same venue. MI lost their season opener against RCB but made a surprise comeback in their second match against KKR. On the other hand, SRH lost both their opening games against KKR and RCB respectively and will be keen to secure two valuable points in this match.

The MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 9 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs SRH Live Streaming

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs SRH Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, April 17at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: David Warner

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar

MI vs SRH Probable XIs

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (C), Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron PollardJonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner (C), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad

