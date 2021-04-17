Both sides played two exciting games each at the same venue. MI lost their season opener against RCB but made a surprise comeback in their second match against KKR. On the other hand, SRH lost both their opening games against KKR and RCB respectively and will be keen to secure two valuable points in this match.
The MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 9 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
MI vs SRH Live Streaming
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
MI vs SRH Match Details
The match will be played on Saturday, April 17at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.
MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-captain: David Warner
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar
MI vs SRH Probable XIsMumbai: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (C), Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron PollardHyderabad: Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner (C), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad
