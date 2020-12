MIA vs NOP Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans - Playing V, Basketball

The New Orleans Pelicans are all set to face off against last year’s NBA finalists Miami Heat during the 2020 NBA Christmas Games at the American Airlines Arena, Miami, on Friday, December 25. Miami Heat lost their first match of the new NBA season 113-107 against Orlando Magic. Bam Adebayo was impressive as he grabbed a double-double, scoring 25 points and 11 boards. Eric Spoelstra’s side will look to bounce back after losing their first game.

The New Orleans Pelicans come into the fixture after a blowout 113-99 win against the Toronto Raptors. Brandon Ingram and JJ Reddick combined to score 47 points in the win. Ingram not only overcame his shooting woes but also secured a double-double with 24 points and 11 assists.

NBA Scrimmage 2020 MIA vs NOP, Miami Heat possible starting line-up vs New Orleans Pelicans: Tyler Herro (PG), Jimmy Butler (SG), Duncan Robinson (SF), Maurice Harkless (PF), Bam Adebayo (C)

NBA Scrimmage 2020 MIA vs NOP, New Orleans Pelicans possible starting line-up vs Miami Heat: Lonzo Ball (PG), Josh Hart (SG), Brandon Ingram (SF), Zion Williamson (PF), Steven Adams (C)