Miami GP: Lewis Hamilton's Act of Defiance at Presser; Star Turns Up Adorned in Multiple Accessories

Seven-time world champions Lewis Hamilton, who has been enduring a torrid season with Mercedes this year has displayed a show of defiance against the FIA rulings related to accessories and body piercings, yet again.

The British driver who verbally expressed his displeasure with the Formula One ruling that denies permission to sport any body piercings turned up to the press conference ahead of the weekend’s race in Miami in an accessory-heavy manner that turned the spotlight on the Silver Arrows’ driver.

Formula One race director, Niels Wittich, laid emphasis on Article 5 of the third chapter of Appendix L from FIA’s governing code pertaining to the wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains and how they are prohibited during competition, heading into the season.

Hamilton had verbally stated that he would not be removing his accessories as they were ‘welded in’ and would have to be ‘chopped off or something like that’.

The heavily tattooed racer feels that his accessories are a way of expressing himself and that he should be allowed to be who he is. And hence his decision to not remove his body piercings despite warnings from the officials.

Ahead of the run in the United States of America, Wittich issued a statement to the teams pertaining to the amendments made to the scrutineering declaration that includes checks related to ‘the wearing of jewellery and ‘compliant underwear’ that drivers may be subject to before the start of the race.

The FIA claimed that “the wearing of jewellery underneath the required flameproof clothing can reduce the protection afforded by this equipment".

“Metallic objects, such as jewellery, in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire."

Arriving at the press conference ahead of the Miami circuit, Hamilton turned up wearing multiple accessories that included 3 wristwatches, 8 rings, 4 necklaces and 2 earrings.

This stance of the multiple championship-winning driver is sure to elicit a reaction from the officials, but, it is as yet uncertain what penalties or punishments the renowned Brit will have to face for this show of defiance.

At the press conference on Friday, Hamilton said that he has been racing for 16 years with his piercings on and has undergone various medical imaging sessions without having to remove his piercings.

He went on to say that he was even prepared to sign a waiver assuming all responsibility.

The manner in which Wittich deals with this act of Hamilton’s lack of subservience would set a precedent as to how the FIA will handle those who fail to comply with the rulebook.

Mercedes have been having a troubled season with uncharacteristically sub-par results and issues with ‘porpoising’.

Ferrari are enjoying a resurgence this season with the team topping the constructors’ points table and driver Charles Leclerc leading the individual ranking.

Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen were off to a frustrating start to the season, but, has seen his fortunes turn as he now has as many wins this campaign as leader Leclerc, and trails the Ferrari driver by 27 points.

