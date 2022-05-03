Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Miami Heat are set to take on Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday at the FTX Arena in Miami.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Heat had secured a comfortable 4-1 win against Atlanta Hawks in the first-round playoffs series. In their final match of the series, Heat scripted a 97-94 victory to seal the series.

On the other hand, the 76ers needed six matches to clinch victory in the first-round playoffs series against Toronto Raptors. The 76ers might have qualified for the Eastern Conference Semifinals but it was not an easy first-round playoffs series at all against the Raptors.

After winning the first three games, the 76ers had to concede two back-to-back defeats against the Raptors in the playoffs. In the sixth and final game of the series, 76ers claimed a convincing 97-132 win to seal the series.

One niggling point for the 76ers has been their guard James Harden’s recent form. The onus will be more on Harden as the 76ers will not have Joel Embiid in the team against Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Embiid had suffered an orbital fracture and a concussion during Game 6 against the Raptors.

With Embiid out due to injury, 76ers will depend a lot on Harden. 76ers will bank on the 32-year-old in order to get the better of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Ahead of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will take place on May 3, Tuesday.

Where will the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The match between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will be played at the FTX Arena in Miami.

What time will the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers begin?

The match between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers match?

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers match will be televised on Sports 18 channel

How do I watch the live streaming of the Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers match?

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers Possible Starting XI:

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Max Strus, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G- Victor Oladipo, G- Gabe Vincent

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Tobias Harris, F- Danny Green, C- Charles Bassey, G- Tyrese Maxey, G- James Harden

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.