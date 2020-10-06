SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Miami OF Marté Left Off NLDS Roster Against Braves

Miami Marlins' Starling Marte (6) looks to the mound after being hit by a pitch thrown by Chicago Cubs' Dan Winkler as umpire Pat Hoberg calls for an injury delay in the ninth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Marte left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Miami Marlins' Starling Marte (6) looks to the mound after being hit by a pitch thrown by Chicago Cubs' Dan Winkler as umpire Pat Hoberg calls for an injury delay in the ninth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Marte left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Miami Marlins left outfielder Starling Mart off their NL Division Series roster against the Atlanta Braves because of a hand injury.

HOUSTON: The Miami Marlins left outfielder Starling Mart off their NL Division Series roster against the Atlanta Braves because of a hand injury.

Mart fractured his left hand in Miami’s first wild-card game against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 30, though the Marlins had hoped he would be able to play in this series. But manager Don Mattingly said Mart worked out on Monday and they didn’t feel comfortable that he would be able to play effectively in this series because of the injury.

Miami will carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players in this series, adding right-hander Nick Vincent and left-hander Dan Castano to the roster.

The Braves went with 15 pitchers and 13 position players after their wild-card roster had 13 pitchers and 15 position players. Atlanta added right-handers Bryce Wilson and Huascar Ynoa to the roster.

  • First Published: October 6, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
