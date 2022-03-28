Miami Open: Daniil Medvedev Moves Into Last 16

Daniil Medvedev stormed into the last 16 of the Miami Open on Monday with a comprehensive straight-sets triumph over Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

The Russian top seed remains the favourite for the title and his 6-3, 6-4 victory was as clinical as the one which sent Andy Murray out of the tournament in the previous round.

He faces either American youngster Jenson Brooksby or another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.

Martinez competed well but once he was broken by Medvedev midway through the second set, the reigning US Open champion never looked back and wrapped up the win in one hour and 24 minutes.

“I hit 14 aces and felt pretty good, the second set was tight but I managed to stay consistent," said Medvedev during a courtside interview.

The 26-year-old will regain the world number one ranking by making the semi-finals in Miami.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.