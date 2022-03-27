Miami Open: Naomi Osaka Through to Fourth Round After Karolina Muchova Walkover

Naomi Osaka received a walkover at the Miami Open after her third round opponent Karolina Muchova was forced to withdraw due to a left abdominal injury on Saturday. The Japanese star will face Alison Riske, both of the United States, next.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Four-time Grand Slam singles winner Osaka has made a successful start to her campaign in Miami, which followed a tearful exit at Indian Wells earlier this month.

The 24-year-old eliminated 13th seed Angelique Kerber in the second round on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.