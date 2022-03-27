CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka Through to Fourth Round After Karolina Muchova Walkover

Naomi Osaka (AP Photo)

Naomi Osaka (AP Photo)

Naomi Osaka will next face Alison Riske in the fourth round of Miami Open

Naomi Osaka received a walkover at the Miami Open after her third round opponent Karolina Muchova was forced to withdraw due to a left abdominal injury on Saturday. The Japanese star will face Alison Riske, both of the United States, next.

Four-time Grand Slam singles winner Osaka has made a successful start to her campaign in Miami, which followed a tearful exit at Indian Wells earlier this month.

The 24-year-old eliminated 13th seed Angelique Kerber in the second round on Thursday.

first published:March 27, 2022, 09:37 IST