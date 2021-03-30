sports

Miami Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocks Out Kei Nishikori to Book Last 16 Berth

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Kei Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Miami Open

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Japanese 28th seed Kei Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 after an hour and 56 minutes to reach the last 16 of the Miami Open.

Tsitsipas will next face Italian 24th seed Lorenzo Sonego, who dispatched Colombian Daniel Galan 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev routed Hungarian 29th seed Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-1, to reach the fourth round.

“I’ve played some great tennis last couple of months," Rublev said. “We’ll see if I can keep going."

The 23-year-old from Moscow will next face Croatia’s 32-year-old Marin Cilic, the world number 45 who beat Italy’s 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.

“Very pleased," Cilic said. “Just have to battle it out with these youngsters. I’ve got to keep the heads high for the veterans on the tour."

(With inputs from AFP)
first published:March 30, 2021, 07:07 IST