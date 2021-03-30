Miami Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocks Out Kei Nishikori to Book Last 16 Berth

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Japanese 28th seed Kei Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 after an hour and 56 minutes to reach the last 16 of the Miami Open.

Tsitsipas will next face Italian 24th seed Lorenzo Sonego, who dispatched Colombian Daniel Galan 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev routed Hungarian 29th seed Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-1, to reach the fourth round.

“I’ve played some great tennis last couple of months," Rublev said. “We’ll see if I can keep going."

The 23-year-old from Moscow will next face Croatia’s 32-year-old Marin Cilic, the world number 45 who beat Italy’s 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.

“Very pleased," Cilic said. “Just have to battle it out with these youngsters. I’ve got to keep the heads high for the veterans on the tour."