Michael Ballack Ignores Cabaret Show to Watch Chelsea's Champions League Win, Watch Video

For the love of the game, former Chelsea star Michael Ballack ignored everything around him, including a racy cabaret show, as he had eyes only for Chelsea’s Champions League triumph. While Chelsea clinched their second Champions League crown on Sunday, Ballack was supporting his former club from afar. The former midfielder couldn’t make it to Porto, however, he was spotted in a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday night, The Mirror UK reported.

In a video shared on social media circuits, the former Germany skipper had his eyes firmly fixed on his phone as he watched Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to lift the European title for a second time. The brief video clip shows him having no interest in the two cabaret dancers on the stage at Lio, a club on the Spanish party island. The video further shows that Ballack didn’t look up once as the two dancers paraded around in skimpy outfits, while he appeared to comment on the game to a friend beside him.

Check it out here:

The former German international would have been particularly pleased to see his compatriot Kai Havertz score the winner on Sunday. And following the match result, he could finally relax and enjoy the party as Thomas Tuchel’s team paraded the trophy in Porto.

Earlier in the high octane fixture, Premier League champions Manchester City were favourites to win the trophy, but the game billed as a match of wits between Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola was won by Tuchel. Every Chelsea player clearly understood what was required from them and they executed Tuchel’s instructions to the T.

Meanwhile, Harvetz repaid some of his huge transfer fee (72 million pounds) as his first-half goal sealed the fate for his side. The German youngster latched on to Mason Mount’s pass and eased past City keeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute, which resulted in 1-0 win in the Champions League final.

Ballack played for Chelsea between 2006 and 2010, won the Premier League title, three FA Cups and the League Cup. However, his west London stint didn’t extend quite long enough as he returned to Bayer Leverkusen in 2010.

