Michelle Obama Leads Tribute to Pioneer Serena Williams After US Open Exit

Serena Williams, one of the greatest players to ever grace the tennis courts around the world was knocked out in the third round of the US Open in what could likely prove to be the great’s last game.

A pioneer in more than one sense, the impact she has had on society and the barriers she has broken are examples of the strong-willed American star who gave her opponents nightmares even before the first serve of the game.

As she approaches the twilight of her tennis career, there was a massive show of respect for her accomplishments led by none other than the former first lady of the USA, Michelle Obama.

Obama said, “Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend—and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”

Another legend of the sport, Billie Jean King, was unequivocal in her admiration of the girl from Michigan.

“Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues,” Jean said on a post on her social media account.

Gold great Tiger Woods posted a tweet that read, “@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!”

Ajla Tomljanovic, who got the better of Williams to send her crashing out of the Flushing Meadows said, “I am feeling very sorry because I love Serena as much as you guys do. What she has done for me and the sport of tennis is incredible. I never thought that I’d have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her as a kid in all those finals. So this is a surreal moment for me,” said the Croatian.

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps said, ” It’s truly been fun to watch Serena not only change the sport of tennis, but more importantly, how she’s helped empower the next generation. Her tennis accomplishments speak for themselves, but one of the things I admire about her is she simply doesn’t quit. On or off the court her will, her strength, her determination…she simply never gives up. She’s a great example to us all. Congrats and thank you, Serena!!

NBA star Lebron James let his appreciation for Williams know as he posted a video in which he was in awe of her journey.

Former world number one Andy Roddick posted, “I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend.”

American television icon Oprah Winfrey posted a picture of a young Serena along with a caption that read “25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever! @serenawilliams #USOpen”

US track and field athlete Allyson Felix shared an update that read “I’m so grateful for @serenawilliams. What she has given this sport and us will never be lost on me. #ThankYouSerena”

Williams has won 23 grand slams, 6 of which are the US Open title, 7 Wimbledon and Australian titles each and 3 French Open triumphs.

