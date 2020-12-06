India's Jehan Daruvala Gets Maiden F2 Win as Mick Schumacher Clinches Formula Two Title

India's Jehan Daruvala stormed to his maiden Formula 2 win as Mick Schumacher celebrated his impending move into Formula One by clinching the F2 title on Sunday.

Daruvala took his first F2 victory after Schumacher had flat-spotted a tyre on the first lap in his Prema car.

"P1! Feels really good to end the season on a high. A big thank you to team and everyone who's supported me throughout the season. See you next year," Daruvala tweeted.

Mick is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, who won seven F1 titles and 91 races in a glittering career.

The 21-year-old German driver sounded emotional moments after crossing the line at the season-ending race in Bahrain.

I have no words, he said. Truly amazing.

After climbing out of the PREMA Racing car, he knelt down by it for several seconds with his hand over his eyes.

Then he hugged members of his team and Sabine Kehm, his agent and a close family friend.

I feel overwhelmed, he said after the race. It’s going to take a few days maybe (to sink in).”

His first race in F1 will be with the U.S.-owned Haas team next year.

