1-min read

Mick Schumacher Sixth in Bahrain F2 Race

Mick Schumacher finished sixth after starting from pole position for Sunday’s Formula Two race at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

AFP

Updated:March 31, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Mick Schumacher Sixth in Bahrain F2 Race
Image: Twitter
Manama: Mick Schumacher finished sixth after starting from pole position for Sunday’s Formula Two race at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher had finished eighth on his debut in Saturday’s race, taking pole in his second thanks to a 'reverse grid system' used for the top eight finishers.

The race was won by Italian Luca Ghiotto, who failed to capitalise on pole after making a poor start in Saturday. A clever strategy and pit-stop enabled him to triumph.

Mick Schumacher is scheduled to test with the Ferrari and Alfa Romeo F1 teams in Bahrain on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
