Mick Schumacher Sixth in Bahrain F2 Race

Mick Schumacher finished sixth after starting from pole position for Sunday’s Formula Two race at the Bahrain Grand Prix.The 20-year-old son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher had finished eighth on his debut in Saturday’s race, taking pole in his second thanks to a 'reverse grid system' used for the top eight finishers.The race was won by Italian Luca Ghiotto, who failed to capitalise on pole after making a poor start in Saturday. A clever strategy and pit-stop enabled him to triumph.Mick Schumacher is scheduled to test with the Ferrari and Alfa Romeo F1 teams in Bahrain on Tuesday.