News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Formula One
1-MIN READ

Mick Schumacher Wins Formula Two Title Before Move to F1

Mick Schumacher (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mick Schumacher (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mick Schumacher is the son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher finished out of the points but still clinched the Formula Two title in Bahrain on Sunday in the German’s last race before moving up to Formula One with the U.S.-owned Haas team.

The 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael was 18th in a sprint race won by Indian driver Jehan Daruvala but his title rival Callum Ilott was 10th with only the top eight scoring.

Schumacher signed off with 215 points, 14 clear of Briton Ilott, with Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda, now expected to move up to Formula One with Red Bull’s Honda-powered AlphaTauri team, a further point behind.

Tyre damage forced the German to pit after 15 laps, sending him to the back of the field.

“It would feel or sound a lot better if I had a good race today,” Schumacher said of the title. “But nevertheless we did enough.

“To be honest, I’m a bit overwhelmed,” he added. “I don’t really understand or feel like a champion yet. It’s going to take a few days maybe.”


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...