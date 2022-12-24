Mick Schumacher’s Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Rumours About Father Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher has changed his Instagram profile photo to a picture of his father holding him as a child. The 23-year-old made this change just days before the anniversary of his father’s skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013, leaving him with severe brain injuries.

Following the accident, Michael Schumacher was placed in a medically induced coma till June 2014 but is now back at home in Switzerland with his family. The family has been very secretive about his health despite the surging interest from fans and the press. His wife Corinna prefers to treat him privately.

While Mick’s photo of his father holding him at a young age is very cute, it has sent tremors across the racing community who fear the worst about the racing legend.

This comes a month after a tweet was sent from the official Twitter handle of Michael Schumacher, posting a video to mark the 10th year anniversary of his last F1 race.

The seven-time World Champion’s medical condition has continued to be a subject of debate. In an explosive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Willi Weber, one of Michael Schumacher’s ex-managers, fired at the family for being so secretive, insinuating that they weren’t being truthful about the health of the former Ferrari star.

Mick shared some insight into their father-child relationship in the emotional Netflix title ‘Schumacher’. He went on to express how he yearns to describe his experiences with his dad in a heart-warming tribute.

“We would have had much more to talk about and that is where my head is most of the time, thinking that would be so cool. That would be it. I would give up everything just for that. Yes. Since the accident, of course, these experiences, these moments that I believe many people have with their parents are no longer present, or to a lesser extent. In my view, that is a little unfair,” he said.

The year 2022 has been a tough time for Mick who was cut from Haas. He has gone on to sign a new deal with Mercedes as a reserve driver.

Michael Schumacher also raced for the team during the end of his career after coming out of retirement. The veteran finally decided to hang up his boots in 2012 after completing three seasons with Mercedes.

That said, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes he can help Mick Schumacher get back in Formula 1 racing in 2024.

